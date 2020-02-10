‘Cheer’s’ Jerry Harris Crushes Oscars With Moments With Brad Pitt, Camila Morrone, “Modern Family” And More

From going all out on the mat to all out on the red carpet! Jerry Harris from “Cheer” was in the house on Sunday night at the 92nd annual Academy Awards and it had us all ready to hop up and do a herkie.

The Navarro cheerleader was spotted working the red carpet for the Ellen DeGeneres show, scoring interviews with A-listers like Brad Pitt, Billie Eilish, Idina Menzel, Janel Monae, Greta Gerwig and Mindy Kaling! Jerry crushed it as a red carpet correspondent, but his night didn’t stop there. From the party he went straight to the after=party, scoring a coveted invite to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. He was joined by coach, Andy Cosferent, and the two were definitely bringing that bog Texas spirit to the after-parties!

READ MORE: Joaquin Phoenix Rescued His Mom At The Oscars

Inside, celebs flocked to the “Cheer” stars! Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita snapped pics with Jerry and shared them on their Instagram Story. Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, snapped a pic and shared her Navarro pride!

OK – we think it’s safe to say that the night may have gone to Brad Pitt, but wee were all just here for Jerry.

PHOTOS: Inside The 2020 Oscars: What You Didn’t See On TV