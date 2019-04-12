Chelsea Handler Wishes Angelina Jolie ‘Good Luck’ After Throwing Shade For Years

Chelsea Handler is finally letting Angelina Jolie off the hook.

The 44-year-old comedian joined Melissa Etheridge on Thursday’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” where she butted in when the singer was asked about a song she performed on a previous episode that was presumably about Jolie’s divorce from Brad Pitt.

A caller asked Melissa if she received backlash from the song or if she heard from Angelina or Brad.

“I did actually,” Chelsea chimed in. “I heard from both of them…I heard from Angelina Jolie and she was like, ‘You f***ing b**ch.’ And I’m like, ‘It’s not me it’s Mellissa Etheridge!”

Melissa, who is a friend of Brad’s said, “It was really tense there for, like, a day. You know, getting threatened. And then all of it just poof, went away.”

Both women have taken jabs at Jolie more often than not, and Chelsea even joked about her frequently on her show and at her stand-up comedy gigs. On her Netflix show “Chelsea,” she made a comment that she “wouldn’t get married” until Brad and Angelina got divorced.

But, Chelsea admitted that she regrets her negative behavior towards the actress.

“I’m upset that I was so upset at Angelina Jolie,” she said. “I realized, she’s just trying to do her best too.”

“I mean, obviously I’m not going to hang out with her but I get it now,” she added. “I have more sympathy and empathy for people that are like, “she’s really a mom and a wife and whatever she is.’ I’m not sure but good luck to her.”