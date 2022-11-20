Cheryl Burke Leaving ‘DWTS’ After Nearly 17 Years: One Of The ‘Hardest Decisions Of My Life’

Cheryl Burke is saying goodbye to “Dancing with the Stars” after nearly 17 years.

The longtime ballroom pro shared an emotional post announcing her decision to step away on Sunday.

It began, “I am sitting here full of so many conflicting emotions about the words I am about to write. Tomorrow night will officially be my final dance as a pro dancer on @dancingwiththestars. This has been one of the absolute hardest decisions of my life & I am also confident that it is the right one.”

Cheryl joined “Dancing with the Stars” for its second season when she was just 21 years old, and she said the show quickly became her second family.

She wrote, “The cast, crew & fans have seen me through my highest highs & some of my lowest lows, & I honestly don’t know who I would be today without them. I also know that it is time for me to begin the next phase of my career, although dance will always be a part of me. I am excited about the idea of evolving, about being challenged in new ways, having the ability to expand my commitment to mental health advocacy, focusing on my new found love for podcasting, & I’m ready to face the uncertainty (though it’s scary as s***) of what the future holds.”

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Ballroom Beauty Cheryl Burke View Gallery

Monday’s Season 31 finale will mark Cheryl’s final episode, and she’ll be doing a farewell dance to mark her last episode.

The reality star said she was dedicating it to, quote, “all of YOU that have supported me, loved me even if you didn’t know me, & who have been such a huge part of my life, my growth, & my story. I’m honestly not sure how I’m going to get through it without tears but even with the heartache & emotions, I am grateful to have the opportunity to perform this dance & do so with two of my favorite male pros to dance with, @pashapashkov & @louisvanamstel.”

Cheryl then shared her gratitude for “Dancing with the Stars” family, writing in part,” Thank you for being my rock & foundation for close to two decades during the difficult moments & most of all, thank you for giving ballroom dancing the credit & attention it deserves. You have not only brought joy to millions upon millions of viewers every season, you have brought light & so much love into my heart & soul when I’ve needed it most. This has truly been the experience of a lifetime.”

Many members of the “Dancing with the Stars” family shared their love in the comment section of her Instagram announcement.

Jenna Johnson wrote “The OG” with a heart, while Peta Murgatroyd wrote, “I’m already tearing up.”

Sasha Farber, meanwhile, left a string of hearts.