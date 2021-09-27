Cheryl Burke Tests Positive for Covid-19 A Day Before ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Performance

Cheryl Burke has tested positive for Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

The “Dancing With The Stars” pro dancer took to Instagram on Sunday night to reveal she has a breakthrough case, just one day before she was set to hit the ballroom for her second performance with partner, Cody Rigsby.

“I have really bad news: I am positive, which means I have Covid,” she said in the video which was recorded while she was driving. “I just got the news now, and I’ve been feeling progressively worse. The PCR test came back positive, and I just feel so bad,” she explained.

The pro dancer began to cry in her honest video and told her fans that she feels bad for her Peloton instructor partner.

“I feel like I’m letting him down. I just feel like sh** to be quite honest, and it’s so overwhelming because it’s Sunday and the show’s tomorrow, I just hope I didn’t spread it,” she said. “For those of you who don’t think Covid is a real thing, it’s fu***** real, dude. I don’t know what to say. I’ll be in bed. God, I can’t believe this happened,” Cheryl said.

It’s unclear what Cheryl’s diagnosis will mean for Cody’s fate on the hit ABC dancing competition show. But in her emotional video, she noted that she has been ordered to stay home for at least 10 days

Cody has yet to publicly comment on Cheryl’s positive results and there is no word yet if he has been exposed.

The two earned a score of 24 out of 40 for their debut dance last week. They dancing duo explained to Access Hollywood why that was the perfect score for them.



