‘Chicago Fire’s’ David Eigenberg & Miranda Rae Mayo Do An Epic ‘Sex And The City’ Shout Out

And just like that… it’s the crossover you never knew you needed!

“Chicago Fire” star David Eigenberg, who plays Christopher Hermann on the hit NBC series, steps back into his “Sex and the City” shoes for a moment in a new clip shared on “One Chicago’s” social media channels.

He uses his iconic Steve Brady voice as he calls out “Miranda” the way he does in “And Just Like That…” to Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda Hobbes.

However, it’s not his “SATC” co-star who answers his call, but none other than “Chicago Fire’s” Miranda Rae Mayo.

“Not this Miranda,” the star, who plays Stella Kidd, playfully says.

However, when it comes to the world of “SATC,” it seems like there is likely a lot of plot twists coming to the upcoming season of “And Just Like That…”

Last week, Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted out rocking the iconic wedding dress her character Carrie Bradshaw previously wore while filming Season Two of the show.

Carrie first wore the gown when she was supposed to marry Chris Noth’s Mr. Big in the first “Sex and the City” movie. As fans know, Big almost stands her up, which causes Carrie to call it quits with him before ultimately marrying him in a more lowkey ceremony.

While it’s unclear why Carrie was seen filming in the dress on the streets of New York City, fans do know that Mr. Big passed away in Season One of “And Just Like That…” after suffering a heart attack while exercising!

“Chicago Fire” airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.