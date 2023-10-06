Sarah Jessica Parker Fixes Matthew Broderick’s Bow Tie In Sweet Red Carpet Moment

Leave it to Sarah Jessica Parker to make sure her husband’s look is always on point!

The “Sex and the City” star stepped out with longtime spouse Matthew Broderick for the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala on Thursday night, where they posed for photos on the red carpet.

A sweet moment captured by People shows SJP giving Matthew’s bowtie a loving adjustment as they paused before smiling for the cameras again. The couple never fails to bring their style A-game to high-profile events and this was no exception – especially for Sarah Jessica!

The TV icon wowed in a black Carolina Herrera gown that featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and narrow cutout detail down the bodice. She completed the ensemble with an oversized bow in her hair and a bold accessory choice that would likely get Carrie Bradshaw’s seal of approval!

SJP let her footwear make a statement on their own, choosing mismatched pink and black open-toed heels from her own shoe line. The eye-catching pieces likely reminded “SATC” fans of Carrie’s similar style from a Season 3 episode of the beloved series.