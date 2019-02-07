Chip Gaines and Cher? Now this is a friendship we never knew we needed!

Turns out “Fixer Upper” stars, Chip and Joanna Gaines, are pretty great friends with the 72-year-old pop icon! The trio is so close that Cher even checks up on the reality stars from time to time!

Earlier this week, the stars exchanged best wishes on Twitter.

“Once in a while I like to check in and see what’s happening with Chip, Joanna and kids #FixerUpper,” the pop diva tweeted.

Chip quickly updated the “If I Could Turn Back Time” hitmaker, saying, “Well Auntie Cher, kids are doing great! A little cold going around, but you know how it is.”

“Send everyone our love! – the Gaines clan,” he added.

Once in a while I like to check in, & see what’s happening With

Chip,Joanna & Kids🥰#FixerUpper — Cher (@cher) February 5, 2019

Fans of the unlikely friendship chimed in to show their love for the sweet exchange.

“Omg my two favs interacting,” one Twitter user gushed.

“THIS IS EVERYTHING!!!! When two worlds collide in to one beautiful unicorn!!” said another.

THIS IS EVERYTHING!!!! When two worlds collide in to one beautiful unicorn!! pic.twitter.com/fK6mUfZ3uR — Jane Doe (@LatteAndLenses) February 5, 2019

One follower even said the interaction made their day a little brighter.

“Such a great tweet to read. Needed some love today and seeing this made me smile.”

Can you imagine if Cher made a “Fixer Upper” cameo?!? It’s never too late to dream!

WATCH: Joanna Gaines’ Baby Crew Adorably Poses For His Passport Photo With Dad Chip