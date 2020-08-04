Chip & Joanna Gaines Bring Back ‘Fixer Upper’ For Magnolia Network

The Gaines family has some exciting plans for 2021! Chip and Joanna Gaines announced they are bringing back the hit reality series “Fixer Upper” on their own television network early next year.

The couple made the announcement with a sweet video message on the “Today” show.

This is not a drill! @chipgaines and @joannagaines are bringing back “Fixer Upper” on Magnolia Network in 2021! 🏚️🛠️🏡 pic.twitter.com/Hb7CBZXi1J — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 4, 2020

In the video, Chip led his blindfolded wife out of a van up to a run-down home. “What did you do, Chip?” Joanna asked when she took off the blindfold.

“I signed us up for another season of ‘Fixer Upper’…I answered the phone like you told me never to do,” Chip answered. Fortunately, Joanna was totally on board!

“Well, can I tell you a little secret? I kind of missed it,” she answered.

The show, which was originally cancelled in 2018 so the Gaines family could focus on other projects, is set to air in early 2021. The series will premiere on the couple’s Magnolia Network, which is a joint venture with Discovery.

The show was hugely popular during its original five-season run, garnering multi-million views per week. Both fans and the Gaines’ business partners were surprised and thrilled to hear the couple wanted to bring the show back!

“We had not been planning with this network to include ‘Fixer Upper.’ When they said good-bye to the show three years ago next month, they said they needed a break but as it turns out — and thankfully — a break is literally what it was,” Magnolia Network President Allison Page told Deadline. “We did not expect it or see it coming, and it’s a wonderful, wonderful surprise. Fixer Upper is a cultural phenomenon that took an entire programming category by storm when it launched in 2014, and we can think of no better way to launch this network.”

Congratulations to the Gaines crew!