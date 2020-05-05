Chloe Sevigny Gives Birth To Her First Child In NYC During Pandemic

Congratulations to Chloe Sevigny and Siniša Mackovic! The couple very recently welcomed a baby into the world, according to photos obtained by Daily Mail.

The “Big Love” actress and her boyfriend were reportedly spotted leaving a hospital in New York City on Monday, with Chloe cradling her new baby and Sinisa carrying a suitcase. The two both wore masks and gloves as a precaution.

While Chloe hasn’t yet commented on the new arrival, the new baby can only be a week old at most—after all, the actress shared a photo of her belly just last Tuesday!

“And yes this baby is due any second! I’m as big as our collective love for NYC!” The actress, who has been self-isolating with her boyfriend in Manhattan amid the coronavirus pandemic, captioned the picture.

Several weeks before her due date, the then-expecting mother spoke about what it was like to prepare for motherhood amid the pandemic. Chloe shared that she had a moment of panic when she was told that Siniša might not be able to join her in the delivery room due to health precautions.

“I was told that Siniša, my boyfriend, might not be allowed to come to the delivery. I had a super-panic attack and was crying uncontrollably. I have a doula, and she called me really panicked. She’s supposed to be the calm in the storm, so hearing her really irate made it even more scary,” Chloe told The Cut.

Fortunately, New York hospitals are now allowing partners to be present in delivery rooms.

Chloe also joked that she hoped she had given birth by the time quarantine guidelines had lifted so she could go out and celebrate with her friends.

“Hopefully I’m not pregnant in this scenario because the answer is: drink like five martinis and smoke a pack of cigarettes,” she said of how she would spend 24 hours in New York. “I know we’re not supposed to promote smoking, but I do miss it. I’m very excited to get drunk with friends and dance at The Pyramid after the baby’s out.”

Congratulations to the growing family!