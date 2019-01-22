Chloe X Halle To Sing ‘America The Beautiful’ At Super Bowl LIII

The music lineup for Super Bowl LIII just got a double dose of added stardom.

Chloe x Halle will sing “America the Beautiful” at this year’s big game, the NFL announced this week.

It’s a huge break for the R&B sister duo, and an apropos one. Chloe and Halle Bailey hail from Atlanta, where the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots will face off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 3.

As previously reported, Maroon 5 is headlining the halftime show with Travis Scott and Atlanta native Big Boi. Gladys Knight is set to sing the national anthem before kickoff.

It’s not the first time Chloe x Halle have showed off their pipes at a major sporting event. The gals belted “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 2017 NFL Draft.

Earlier this year, they opened for Beyoncé and Jay-Z during their On The Run II tour. Queen Bey first noticed the singers from a 2013 cover of her hit “Pretty Hurts.” “Grown-ish” fans will also recognize them from the college-set Freeform show, on which they appear as series regulars.

February is shaping up to be a breakthrough month for the pair. In addition to their Super Bowl gig, Chloe x Halle are up for two Grammys including Best New Artist.

— Erin Biglow