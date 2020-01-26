Chris Brown Makes Sweet Appearance With Daughter Royalty At The 2020 Grammy Awards

Chris Brown has made a turnaround in a positive direction.

Chris made a sweet appearance with this daughter, Royalty, at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday. The R&B singer has come a long way and was all smiles as he escorted his little lady down the red carpet.

Royalty is Chris’ daughter from his relationship with Nia Amey. The 5-year-old cutie is also the namesake of the singer’s hit album.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Chris Brown and Royalty Brown attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
The “No Guidance” singer, 30, was looking like the ever-adorable dad, wearing a pink and yellow striped sweater and a set of black slacks. His eldest child, looked equally amazing, rocking a sweet white ruffled blouse and a cream skirt, which she paired with black lace-up boots and white anklets. She teamed her look with a cute purse!

Their sweet photos on the red carpet and inside the ceremony, mean they were clearly having the ultimate daddy-daughter date night. Chris was nominated at the award show for Best R&B Song for “No Guidance,” featuring Drake, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song became one of his most massive hits in years.

