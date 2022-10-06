Country Singer Jody Miller Dead At 80 After Battling Parkinson’s Disease

The country music industry is mourning the death of Jody Miller, who died on Oct. 6 due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. She was 80.

Miller was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease seven years ago and passed away in her hometown of Blanchard, Oklahoma, surrounded by her family according to The Oklahoman.

The singer had several country hits in the 1960s and ‘70s and is best known for her Grammy-winning song “Queen of the House.”

During her career, she toured with the Beach Boys and sang at George H.W. Bush’s presidential inauguration.

In 2018 Miller was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.

Aside from having a successful music career, Miller also appeared on several TV shows including “Hee Haw” and “Pop! Goes The Country.”

She is survived by her daughter Robin Brooks Sullivan and grandchildren Montana and Layla Sullivan.