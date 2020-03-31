Chris Cuomo, CNN Host And Brother Of NY Governor, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

CNN’s Chris Cuomo has tested positive for COVID-19.

He revealed the news on Twitter writing, “Sooooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus. I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath.”

The 49-year-old continued, expressing concern over potentially infecting his children and wife.

“I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina,” he said. “That would make me feel worse than this illness!”

The father-of-three concluded the post by sharing that he’s currently quarantined in his basement and will continue to film for “Cuomo Primetime” from his home.

“I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!) I will do my shows from here,” he stated. “We will beat this by being smart and tough and united!”

His brother and Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo talked about his brother’s diagnosis in a recent press briefing.

"This virus is the great equalizer:" Here's what @NYGovCuomo said about "my best friend," brother @ChrisCuomo, testing positive for Covid-19. "He will be fine." pic.twitter.com/Lf91IIbseU — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 31, 2020

“This virus is the great equalizer. My brother Chris is positive for coronavirus, found out this morning,” he said. “He is gonna be fine, he’s young, in good shape, strong, not as strong as he thinks, but he will be fine.”

