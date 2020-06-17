Chris D’Elia Denies Pursuing Underage Women Amid Allegations

Chris D’Elia is speaking out after multiple Twitter users accused him of sexual harassment and grooming.

“I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point,” the comedian said in a statement to TMZ. “All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me.”

Adding, “That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better.”

Accusations against comedian Chris D’Elia started making waves on social media after a Twitter user claimed he “groomed” her for sexual activity when she just only 16 years old. A woman named Simone Rossi tweeted a series of screenshots of emails she and the comedian allegedly exchanged in 2014 and 2015.

imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand up comedian twice ur age and the only reason you never met up and never got physically m*lested was because u had just gotten a boyfriend ur own age pic.twitter.com/xq7XDrat8i — simoné (@girlpowertbh) June 16, 2020

“I still can’t believe Netflix cast Chris D’Elia as the pedophile in season to (sic) of ‘YOU’ like the literal IRONY,” she shared, before posting screenshots of their alleged interaction.

D’Elia was cast as Joshua “Henderson” Bunter in the Netflix series “You” as a comedian who was secretly a child molester.

“Imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand up comedian twice ur age and the only reason you never met up and never got physically m*lested was because u had just gotten a boyfriend ur own age,” Rossi also tweeted. “For the longest time i thought it was embarrassing for ME that i was interacting with this older man but he was the one who DM’d me on twitter and was the one who was twice my age and was the one that used the power imbalance between us to his advantage so f**k chris d’elia.”

Soon after, the popular Twitter account SheRatesDogs, which has more than 550,000 followers that allows people to anonymously call out inappropriate behavior, shared a thread of multiple stories submitted by women who claimed to have been targeted by the comedian when they were also underage.

This is crazy bc I’ve literally had this sent to me about Chris Delia as well https://t.co/o05YWjIUqo pic.twitter.com/qbYQ7mIK6Z — SheRatesDogs (@SheRatesDogs) June 17, 2020

The accusations in the tweets range from D’Elia allegedly inviting underage girls to his room to “cuddle,” to more disturbing allegations of forcing sex on minors while they were intoxicated.

Since the accusations broke, comedians have begun to speak out against the 40-year-old actor. Fellow stand-up comic Emma Arnold retweeted a thread along with her own story, claiming that she was “warned” about Chris when she first entered the industry.

When I was a brand new comic, one of Delia's best friends warned me to never send Chris nudes bc he made them into memes and showed to other male comics at shows. Looks like some of those memes were probably of underage girls. No wonder I don't miss comedy yet. https://t.co/G8vTtEc3d3 — Emma Arnold (@iamaroadtrip) June 17, 2020

“When I was a brand new comic, one of Delia’s best friends warned me to never send Chris nudes bc he made them into memes and showed to other male comics at shows. Looks like some of those memes were probably of underage girls. No wonder I don’t miss comedy yet.”

Access Hollywood has reached out for comment.