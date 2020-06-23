Chris D’Elia Fired By CAA Amid Accusations Of Sexual Harassment (Report)

Chris D’Elia continues to face backlash after allegations surfaced on social media that he had inappropriately contacted underage girls. The comedian was reportedly dropped by the Creative Artists Agency (CAA), according to Deadline.

The company is not the first to cut ties with the 40-year-old after he was accused of harassment. Comedy Central, Hulu, and Amazon Prime removed an episode of the show “Workaholics,” which features D’Elia as a child molester.

Interestingly, Chris also played Joshua “Henderson” Bunter in the Netflix series “You” as a comedian who was secretly a child molester.

The response comes after a Twitter user claimed D’Elia “groomed” her for sexual activity when she was only 16 years old. A woman named Simone Rossi tweeted apparent screenshots between the two from 2014 where the then 34 year old asked for lewd photos.

imagine getting owned by a 16 year old pic.twitter.com/wKTSx6ie5S — simoné (@girlpowertbh) June 16, 2020

Soon after, the popular Twitter account SheRatesDogs shared a thread of multiple stories submitted by women who claimed to have been targeted by the comedian when they were also underage.

This is crazy bc I’ve literally had this sent to me about Chris Delia as well https://t.co/o05YWjIUqo pic.twitter.com/qbYQ7mIK6Z — SheRatesDogs (@SheRatesDogs) June 17, 2020

The accusations in the tweets range from D’Elia allegedly inviting underage girls to his room to “cuddle,” to more disturbing allegations of forcing sex on minors while they were intoxicated.

Since the accusations broke, comedians have begun to speak out against the 40-year-old actor—including his former costar Whitney Cummings. Whitney had created a role for Chris D’Elia on her NBC series “Whitney.”

“This is a pattern of predatory behavior. This abuse of power is enabled by silence. Now that I’m aware, I won’t be silent,” she wrote in part. “Girls should be able to be a fan of a comedian they admire without becoming a sexual target.”

Chris has denied that the allegations are true.

“I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point,” the comedian said in a statement to TMZ. “All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me.”

Adding, “That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better.”

Access Hollywood has reached out to CAA for comment.