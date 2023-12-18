Whitney Cummings Gives Birth, Shares First Photo Of Baby Boy: ‘3-D Printed A Human’

Whitney Cummings is ending the year on a special note! The comedian, 41, has welcomed her first child.

Whitney confirmed the happy news in her first motherhood selfie on Dec. 18, sharing an Instagram photo of herself cradling her newborn, whose face is not shown. The performer proved she already has a sense of humor about parenting life, dropping a relatable punchline in her caption.

“3-D printed a human. Enjoy me never having brushed hair again,” Whitney joked.

Fans and famous friends offered congratulations and well wishes in the comment section, with Katie Couric, Sarah Silverman, Nikki Glaser and more all sharing kind words.

Other stars also chimed in with solidarity, including new mom of twins Hilary Swank.

“Congrats, Whitney!! Have lots of tips, if ya need any!!!!” the Oscar winner wrote alongside a smiling emoji.

Though other celeb pals like fellow comedian Howie Mandel expressed pleasant surprise over Whitney’s news, the star had kept her pregnancy documented on social media since first announcing in June that she was expecting.

All The Celebrity Babies Born In 2023 View Gallery

Just days before introducing her new addition, the entertainer showed off one of her final bump pics and teased how much she was looking forward to welcoming her son.

“Okay hopefully this is the last time you’ll see me prego. Tips for labor? Besides that I should stream it on OnlyFans?” she joked in her caption.