Chris Evans Breaks Silence After Accidentally Leaking NSFW Photos

Captain America would be so proud!

Days after he broke the internet by accidentally leaking NSFW photos on social media, Chris Evans expertly addressed the situation on Monday, Sept. 14, tweeting, “Now that I have your attention… VOTE Nov 3rd!!!”

Celebrities, including Jameela Jamil, Billy Eichner, Jamie Lee Curtis and more applauded the star’s diplomatic response.

Now that I have your attention

🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️…. VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

The 39-year-old actor began trending on Saturday after he posted a video from a game of “Head’s Up” on his Instagram Story and unintentionally exposed his camera roll — and several explicit pictures — to the world. Chris quickly realized his mistake and deleted the snap, but not before fans caught on.

Mark Ruffalo reacted to his “Avengers” co-star’s mishap, tweeting, “Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining.”

.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Chris’ younger brother, Scott Evans, couldn’t help but poke a little fun at his older sibling’s expense the next day. He posted, “Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss?”

Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss? — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) September 13, 2020

— Gabi Duncan