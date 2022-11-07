Chris Evans Is People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2022

Chris Evans is People’s Sexiest Man Alive!

The news was announced on Monday and his cover shoot was shared on People’s social media.

“My mom will be so happy. She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about,” he told People about the news.

The “Captain America” star kept things humble when speaking about the honor with the publication saying, “This whole thing is tough to be interviewed about. It feels like a weird form of humble bragging.”

Chris being named the Sexiest Man Alive comes after Paul Rudd took home the honor in 2021.

Paul’s good friend and “Avengers” co-star Jeremy Renner previously spoke with Access Hollywood while promoting his film “Hawkeye” in 2021 and revealed that he predicted his pal would be named as the Sexiest Man Alive.

“I always felt that in my body,” he told Access. “No one cannot like Paul, if they do I got a problem with them.”

Prior to Paul, Michael B. Jordan nabbed the honor in 2020 and John Legend was the Sexiest Man Alive 2019.

— Stephanie Swaim