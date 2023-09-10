Chris Evans Marries Alba Baptista In Intimate Wedding

Chris Evans is a married man!
The actor tied the knot with Alba Baptista over the weekend, a source tells Access Hollywood.
The sweet pair reportedly exchanged vows at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in front of their closest family and friends, according to multiple outlets.
A source also tells Access Hollywood that Emily Blunt attended the wedding.
Access hollywood has reached out for comment.
Back in January, the 42-year-old star confirmed his relationship the 26-year-old after months of speculation.
