Chris Evans Shares Shirtless Photo With His Dog Dodger

Chris Evans sure knows how to deliver what the people want! The Avenger posted a sweet pic with his dog Dodger lying on his shirtless chest.

“Dodger lying on DODGER,” he wrote, referencing his pup leaning on an apparent “Dodger” text tattoo on his chest.

“Can I be this dog for a moment” one follower quipped in the comments. Another follower joked, “Is the what the kids call a ‘thirst trap?'”

Fans of the “Captain America” star were previously shocked to find out how inked up he was after posting a shirtless video earlier this month.

Since launching his Instagram account in May, Chris has posted several selfies with his best friend Dodger.

Who happens to be quite the poser.

And also a lover of good pillows.

