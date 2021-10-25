Chris Harrison Proposes To Girlfriend Lauren Zima

Former “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison is giving a final rose to his girlfriend Lauren Zima.

The 50-year-old proposed to his girlfriend of three years in Napa Valley over the weekend and shared photos from the special day.

He shared a photo of himself kneeling on one knee while putting a diamond engagement ring on her finger, writing, “I love you @laurenzima The next chapter starts now!”

Lauren also shared photos from the romantic proposal and penned a sweet tribute to her new fiancé, “’We tell each other this all the time, and we said it again in an unforgettably beautiful moment this weekend: I didn’t know love could be like this.” Adding, “You are the most incredible partner. Thank you for loving me, championing me and asking me to marry you. Here’s to the next amazing chapter, and all the rest.”

This will be Chris’ second marriage, he was married to Gwen Harrison from 1993 until 2012 and they have two children together. This will be Lauren’s second marriage.

Lauren and Chris’ romance is the stuff of bachelor dreams – the two met after Lauren, who works as a host for Entertainment Tonight, connected over the years through interviews. They went public with their romance three years ago and the two have been permanent fixtures on each other’s Instagram accounts.