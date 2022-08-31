Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Son, 8, Surfing First Barrel Wave: Something We’ll ‘Remember Forever’

Chris Hemsworth’s son is a surf pro in the making!

The “Thor: Love and Thunder” star took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate one of his twin boys surfing their first-ever barrel wave.

The proud papa shared a video of his little man confidently surfing as the lip of the wave curled right over him.

He also shared a photo of his son’s excited face the moment he was riding the tube.

“My 8-year-old’s first ever tube!” Chris captioned the post in part. “Something he and I are gonna remember forever! Amazing to see him attack it again and again and finally it all line up!”

Chris and wife Elsa Pataky’s three kids – 10-year-old daughter India and 8-year-old sons Sasha and Tristan – are all big fans of the outdoors, and the Marvel star often shares peeks at their adventures on social media.

On Tuesday, Chris posted videos of his kids tearing it up on their dirt bikes in an open field.

“Taught the kids to ride a couple years ago then they started lapping me, so I got delegated to camera man,” he joked in his caption. “So fun watching them honing their skills and having a hell of a time. Froth levels were at an all time high!

Earlier this month, Chris shared a series of photos of him and his twins on a father-son camping in their native Australia.

“Epic camping trip with my boys. Surfing, fishing, roasting marshmallows and wrestling kangaroos. Ain’t nothing like it!” he wrote.