Chris Hemsworth & Matt Damon’s Bromance Is Stronger Than Ever

Bromance isn’t dead for Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon!

“The Martian” actor, 48, showed up at the “Men In Black: International” premiere in New York City on Tuesday to support his BFF Chris on his big night.

Unfortunately, there were no photos of the friends together on the red carpet, but Matt’s appearance definitely proves that this bromance is going strong!

Back in March, the besties hung out together along with their families on Rottnest Island in Australia.

“Another fun trip with the best people and bunch of kids having the best time, ” Chris’ wife Elsa Pataky captioned a series of Instagram photos from the vacay.

The Spanish model shared details about the group’s outdoorsy adventure during the remote getaway.

“We slept in tents, had little water, and no phone signal or wifi,” she said in an Instagram post. “We were able to connect with our kids, partners and friends in deeper, different ways.”

Elsa has opened up about her close bond with Matt’s wife Luciana, who is from Argentina and someone that she can speak Spanish with!

“For me, it’s a relief, yes, somebody I can speak Spanish with,” she told People in January of 2018.

“They are such amazing people,” she added. “We have three kids, they have four kids, so we ended up making the same plans because everything we do with our kids, so it’s easier to do things with people that understand you.”

“Men In Black: International” opens in theaters Friday, June 14.

