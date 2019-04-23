Matt Damon’s Wife Luciana Totally Upstages Him At ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Premiere With Jaw-Dropping Dress!

Matt Damon may be hanging with the Avengers, but that didn’t stop his wife Luciana from totally stealing the spotlight from him on Monday night. Matt and his leading lady hit the “Avengers: Endgame” premiere on Monday night and absolutely nailed their red carpet ensembles, but it was Lucy’s form-fitting dress that was the true head-turner.

Matt’s wife, 43, wowed in a sparkling, curve-hugging dress with a plunging neckline. She wore her hair in sexy beach waves and kept her makeup simple and stunning. She also added a little dazzle with a set of drop earrings.

For his part, Matt kept things simple in a navy suit and kept a tight hold on his sweetie.

This isn’t the first time that Lucy has literally stolen the spotlight from her A-list husband. Pretty much every time she hits a red carpet we our left with our jaws on the floor.

See all the “Avengers: Endgame” arrivals below: