Chris Hemsworth Reveals His Strange Early Job!

Before he picked up his hammer as Marvel’s “Thor,” Chris Hemsworth was wielding…breast pumps?

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the 35-year-old Aussie revealed that his first job was cleaning out breast pumps when he 14.

The unusual admission came out during a game of “True Confessions” with host Jimmy Fallon and comedian Kumail Nanjiani. Each player has a chance to pick an envelope, read the revelation inside and allow the other players to guess if it is true or false after asking follow-up questions.

“My first job was cleaning out breast pumps,” Chris read on one of the envelopes.

Completely puzzled, Kumail began his interrogation by asking how old he was.

“I was 14 at the time,” Chris replied. “It was repairing them as well, occasionally. Any pump, you know, there’s a motor with a belt, like a rubber belt for suction.”

“Was this for human breasts or animal breasts?” Jimmy chimed in.

The “Men In Black: International” actor explained that pharmacies would rent them out and that he was responsible for cleaning the returned pumps that still had “dry milk” in them.

After time was up, Kumail insisted that Chris’ confession was real.

“If it’s not then he’s a psychopath,” he joked.

Truth be told, a young Chris Hemsworth did in fact clean dried breast milk out of used breast pumps with a toothbrush, spray and wipes when he was 14 years old.

The more you know.

