Chris Hemsworth Says ‘Extraction 2’ Was The Most ‘Fun’ He’s Had On Set

Chris Hemsworth is back as Tyler Rake in “Extraction 2” and returning for the sequel was a no-brainer.

The first film in the franchise, which was released in 2020, was the most-watched Netflix original at the time of release and Chris admitted to Access Hollywood that he knew he had something special while they were filming it.

“When we were shooting the first film, we started to feel like we had something pretty special,” he told Access Hollywood at the “Extraction 2” New York premiere. “Netflix started watching all of the footage and said you know we should keep this character alive. In the original script, he was done and dusted.”

But it was the fans that truly paved the way for “Extraction 2.”

“I’m so thankful for the response from the fans and the enthusiasm,” Chris added. “It was our duty now to turn up and give them something bigger and better than the first one and I think that’s what we did.”

The sequel definitely ups the stakes! In the film, the Australian actor shows off his impressive stunt skills and at one point even goes up in flames!

“It was the most thrilling ride I’ve ever had and the most fun I’ve ever had on set,” Chris admitted. “Terrifying, exhausting but also fun,” he added.

“Extraction 2” starts streaming on Netflix June 16.

-Emely Navarro