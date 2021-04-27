Chris Hemsworth’s Son, 7, Impressively Herds Massive Flock Of Sheep: ‘Finally Found A Way To Exhaust My Kids’

Chris Hemsworth found the perfect solution for his kids’ boundless energy: herding sheep!

The “Thor: Love and Thunder” actor shared a video of his 7-year-old son Tristan getting in some exercise while out on a huge, sheep-filled pasture.

Tristan was hanging onto his dad’s back as they rode through the field, but ultimately made a break for it.

“Go Tristan!” Chris said as the little one jumped into the grass and started running after the massive flock.

As he successfully got the animals going, his superhero dad cheered him on.

“Yeah, buddy! Wooo!” he shouted as his mini-me sprinted toward them.

“Finally found a way to exhaust my kids #classicsheepdog,” Chris quipped in his caption.

Many of Chris’ famous friends were wowed by his son’s skills.

“Whoa!!!!!!! Amazing!” fellow Marvel star Cobie Smulders gushed in the comment section.

“Oh my god,” Jamie Alexander wrote, adding a laughing-crying emoji.

Chris, who also is dad to 7-year-old son Sasha and 8-year-old daughter India, is always showing off his kids’ adventurous side.

Earlier this month, he shared a video of himself helping one of his sons practice their boxing skills.

“Introducing the next heavy weight champion of the universe,” he wrote.

He also recently shared snaps of himself taking one of his kiddos out on a go-kart ride.

“Just a couple ol mates goin for a Sunday cruise,” he captioned the shots.