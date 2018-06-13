Chris Pine Is Back In 'Wonder Woman 1984' — See The Pics Patty Jenkins Shared!

Patty Jenkins has released new photos from the 1980s themed "Wonder Woman 2" aptly titled "Wonder Woman 1984," and it looks like we're going to get a lot more of Chris Pine!

The "Wonder Woman" director shared this picture of Pine decked out in a brown tracksuit and captioned it, "Welcome to WONDER WOMAN 1984, Steve Trevor! #WW84."

Pine's fate was uncertain after he was blown up at the end of the last movie, but it looks like he's back in action and very much alive. Although, he does look a little confused about the jump to the 19080s.