Chris Pine, Kristen Stewart & More Share Memories Of Late Anton Yelchin In New Documentary Trailer

Chris Pine, Kristen Stewart and more co-stars of Anton Yelchin are paying tribute to the late “Star Trek” actor in the new biographical documentary, “Love, Antosha.”

It’s been nearly three years since Anton tragically died in a freak accident on June 19, 2016.

Loved ones found the 27-year-old crushed between a security gate and his Jeep Grand Cherokee on his home’s driveway in Los Angeles.

In the documentary’s trailer, which was released Monday, friends and colleagues of the Russian star provided snapshots of their experience with Anton throughout his career.

“I was so kinda baffled by how good he was,” Kristen Stewart said. “I wanted to be better, smarter, cooler, but I couldn’t even hang with him.”

His “Terminator” co-star Bryce Dallas Howards added, “Who he was as an actor was so far beyond acting cause he could do everything.”

“Certain images I can’t get out of my mind,” “Star Trek” co-star Chris Pine joked about Anton’s more eclectic style.

Alongside many testimonials, the emotional film utilizes home movies from Anton’s childhood and archived interviews of the actor to tell his story.

Anton’s mother, Irina Yelchin, appears at the end of the trailer to explain the title of the film.

“When he was little, every day he would write cards,” Irina explained. “Dear mommy, I love you so very much. Love, Antosha. There’s no gifts better than those.”

“Love, Antosha” hits theaters August 2, 2019.