Chris Pratt & Anna Faris Reach Divorce Settlement: How They're Putting Their Son Jack First

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are putting parenthood first.
The former spouses reached a divorce settlement on Wednesday with particular stipulations in regard to their 6-year-old son, Jack. According to court documents obtained by Access, Chris and Anna have agreed to live within five miles of each other until Jack completes the sixth grade.
Despite planning to stay in relatively close proximity, the actors are able to relocate under certain conditions. The documents state that if either star needs to move outside the decided boundaries, they are required to give the other written notice at least three months beforehand. In addition, any travel plans that include taking Jack outside the U.S. need to be cleared with the other party 30 days in advance.
As for finances, Chris and Anna both waived the right to spousal and child support and will maintain a joint bank account for Jack's monthly expenses. The two had signed a prenup prior to their 2009 nuptials.
Chris and Anna first announced their separation in August 2017, and they each filed for divorce four months later. The pair has appeared amicable since calling it quits, even showing support for their subsequent romances. Last week, the co-parents were photographed trick-or-treating with Jack and their respective significant others, Chris' girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger and Anna's cinematographer beau Michael Barrett.
Earlier this year, Chris opened up about his intent to remain on good terms with Anna and keep Jack their No. 1 priority. In an April interview with Entertainment Weekly, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star admitted that "divorce sucks" and is "not ideal," but added that he and his ex are "probably doing better."
"At the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much," Chris said at the time. "And we're finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another."
Anna was on the same page when talking with Access' Kit Hoover back in January, saying that she and her former husband will always have an unbreakable bond.
"We can appreciate each other for the rest of our lives," the "Mom" star said of her and Chris' post-split relationship. "And enjoy each other, and give Jack all of our love and happiness and that feels really good to both of us."
Months later, it seems Chris and Anna have kept true to their word.
-- Erin Biglow