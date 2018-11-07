Chris Pratt & Anna Faris Reach Divorce Settlement: How They're Putting Their Son Jack First

Earlier this year, Chris opened up about his intent to remain on good terms with Anna and keep Jack their No. 1 priority. In an April interview with Entertainment Weekly, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star admitted that "divorce sucks" and is "not ideal," but added that he and his ex are "probably doing better."

"At the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much," Chris said at the time. "And we're finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another."

Anna was on the same page when talking with Access' Kit Hoover back in January, saying that she and her former husband will always have an unbreakable bond.