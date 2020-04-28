‘Parks And Rec’ Creator Michael Schur Teases Guest Appearances In Special: “There Are Probably Half A Dozen Familiar Faces”

Get ready to “Treat Yo Self,” because a “Parks and Recreation” special is headed to NBC this Thursday night to raise funds for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. Access Hollywood caught up with Michael Schur, the co-creator of the beloved sitcom, to chat about what we can expect from this one-of-a-kind event.

The special, featuring original cast members Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, Rob Lowe, and more, will show devoted government employee Leslie Knope’s efforts to connect with her friends while quarantined during the global pandemic. Michael says the subject matter for the project was a no-brainer: “The story was the least difficult part. There’s only one thing happening in the world right now!”

Michael thinks Leslie Knope’s cheerful disposition makes her the perfect character to see on our screens during the quarantine: “The reason why this project made sense…the main character was eternally optimistic and believed in the power of community to hold people together. She believed that small moments of togetherness were crucial and vital to the social fabric. And she believed that government could be a force for good, and could really help people.”

Leslie isn’t the only famous Pawnee citizen we’ll see this Thursday—in addition to the main cast, Michael says, “There are probably half a dozen familiar faces who pop up at one point or another.” While he wouldn’t reveal any specific characters’ appearances, he revealed, “The first face you see on camera will not be one of the ten main cast members. That sort of sets the tone for the show in general. It wouldn’t have been a ‘Parks and Rec’ special if there hadn’t been any of the fun side characters and tertiary characters being involved.”

Michael says he was overjoyed by the positive response from former cast members and their willingness to be a part of the special. “It sort of made me want to cry. I sent out this email, and the responses were so quick and instant. It made me so happy. It was very much in keeping with the spirit of the show when we were making it. It was kind of astonishing.”

He continued, “Forget about how famous they are—getting any group of ten people to respond to an email within 45 minutes feels like an accomplishment! It felt like everybody was rowing in the same direction, and at the same speed.”

As for the possibility of a full reboot of the show in the future, Michael says it’s unlikely. “I would never say never…but ‘Parks and Rec’ had a very specific subject to discuss, and a very specific point to make. When it ended…we felt like we made our point.”

While Michael didn’t think the “Parks and Rec” crew would ever reunite, he knew this special felt right: “This felt like a moment in time and a cause that we could all rally behind and that made sense.”

“The Paley Center Salutes Parks and Recreation” will air on NBC this Thursday, April 30 at 8pm, with “A Parks and Recreation Special” immediately following at 8:30pm.

— by Katcy Stephan