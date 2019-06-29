Chris Pratt Flashes His Butt In Hilarious Honeymoon Sunburn Pic!

Looks like Chris Pratt forgot the sunscreen on his honey-MOON.

The “Avengers: Endgame” star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of his “crispy” sunburn while on his honeymoon with Katherine Schwarzenegger.

“Suns out guns out,” he captioned a photo of his sunkissed back (and pale white butt!). “I might have got a toouuuch crispy on the honeymoon #Aloe.”

His wife Katherine took to the comments to post a series of flame emojis “🔥🔥🔥” on the hot (literally) pic.

The newlyweds tied the knot earlier this month in an intimate summer soiree.

“We became husband and wife in front of God, our families, and those that we love,” Chris and Katherine wrote in an Instagram post from the special day. “It was intimate, moving, and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter in our lives.”

On Friday, the author showed off a new piece of jewelry that spells out her married initials “KSP” on her Instagram Story.

“I love this so much,” she wrote about the silver necklace.

Moral of the story is: Katherine is the proud owner of a new last name, and Chris is (hopefully) the proud owner of a new bottle of SPF.