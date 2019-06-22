Katherine Schwarzenegger Wishes ‘Angel Face’ Chris Pratt Happy Birthday With Sweet Snaps

Katherine Schwarzenegger is sending Chris Pratt some major love on his birthday!

The actor’s new bride made sure that he felt super loved on his 40th birthday by posting a collection of snaps on Instagram on Friday. From pics of the pair golfing and biking to a hilarious selfie of the two enjoying face masks, the sweet collage showed off the duo’s romance from the past year of dating.

“Happy birthday to my darling angel face! So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you. You make life joy-filled! I love you so much! Happy happy,” the 29-year-old captioned the adorable collage on Instagram.

The newlyweds have had a lot to celebrate lately! Earlier this month, Katherine and Chris tied the knot in San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives!” The pair gushed in matching Instagram posts at the time. “We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives.”

The lovebirds thanked their family and friends for standing by their side. They also paid tribute to Giorgio Armani, who created Katherine’s “once in a lifetime” wedding gown and Chris’ “perfect” suit.

“This morning we feel nothing but blessed,” they added.