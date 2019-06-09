Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Share First Photo As Newlyweds: ‘We Feel Nothing But Blessed’

The morning after saying “I do,” Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are giving fans a peek into their special day.

In joint Instagram posts on Sunday morning, the newlyweds shared the first photo from their romantic wedding by the California coast. In the photo, Chris and Katherine held hands and stared into each other’s eyes, decked out in their aisle attire.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives!” They gushed in their matching captions. “We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives.”

The lovebirds thanked their family and friends for standing by their side. They also paid tribute to Giorgio Armani, who created Katherine’s “once in a lifetime” wedding gown and Chris’ “perfect” suit.

“This morning we feel nothing but blessed,” they added.

Dozens of celebrities, including Chris’ Marvel co-stars, flooded the pair’s posts with elated comments.

“This is the sweetest!!!! Congratulations you love birds. Wishing you a life of happiness ❤️,” Gwyneth Paltrow wrote.

“Massive congrats!!!!!!!!!” Karen Gillan added.

Chris and Katherine tied the knot on Sunday afternoon at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif., The Daily Mail first reported.

An insider told People that the setting was lush, with “lots of flowers and greenery everywhere.”

“It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding,” they dished.

The day prior, Chris and Katherine held a wedding rehearsal at the nearby home of Rob Lowe, according to TMZ. The “Code Black” actor has a special connection to both the bride and the groom: he’s a longtime family friend of the Schwarzenegger-Shrivers and worked alongside Chris for years on “Parks and Recreation.”

Congrats to the happy couple!