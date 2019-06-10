Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Wedding Location Had A Special Connection To John F. Kennedy!

It’s all about location, location, location!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were surrounded by family and friends on Saturday when they said “I do” at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. With stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and the Channel Islands, the five-star resort has been a popular choice for celebrity weddings over the years.

But the venue was also extra special for the bride’s family. Katherine’s great-uncle and former president John F. Kennedy spent his honeymoon at the ranch after tying the knot with wife Jackie Kennedy Onassis — and there’s even a suite named after the pair!

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old author walked down the aisle in a strapless Giorgio Armani gown, which she and Chris described as a “once in a lifetime dress.”

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives!” the lovebirds gushed in matching Instagram posts. “We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us.”

