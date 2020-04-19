Chris Pratt Makes Rare Cameo In Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Baking Lesson

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are so in love.

Katherine took to Instagram where she was giving a quarantine banana bread baking lesson while her “Guardians Of The Galaxy” star husband was in the background playing indoor golf, according to Katherine.

When she was done baking, he joined her in the kitchen marking a rare joint appearance by the duo.

Chris is apparently a big fans of his wife’s cooking, “I’m here to attest that Katherine’s banana bread (is) truly remarkable. I love it. I got a little giddy inside when she said both of those loaves were for us,” he said.

As for how long the yummy banana bread will last in their house?

“They’ll be gone in less than a day,” Chris stated.

Katherine appeared to be having a blast during the cooking demo. She gushed over her hubby writing, “I Love You @prattprattpratt” over one of the Instagram story slides.

The couple rarely share anythingabout their relationship on social media, but when they do it’s gold!

Their last joint post was in March when Katherine was promoting her children’s book “Maverick and Me” alongside her man who helped her read the book for their fans.

“Maverick and Me” by me, illustrated by @phyllisharrisdesigns – read by me and @prattprattpratt,” the caption reads. “THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies.f you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit the Save With Stories website (swipe up in stories). There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help.”

She concluded saying, “Thank you and stay safe.

#SAVEWITHSTORIES.”

— Stephanie Swaim