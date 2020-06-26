Chris Pratt Says Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Unique Laugh Is ‘Like The Joker’

Chris Pratt has no problem keeping Katherine Schwarzenegger laughing!

The “Jurassic World” star opened up in a new episode of fellow “Parks and Recreation” alum Rob Lowe’s podcast “Literally!” and Rob brought up Katherine’s standout laugh.

“Your wife has one of the most unmistakable laughs,” Rob said. Chris concurred and recounted the first time he made Katherine crack up.

“The first time we started dating, the first few days she was laughing so much, like, I was like, ‘God, I’m really killing it.'” Then Chris began to suspect maybe he couldn’t chalk up Katherine’s enthusiastic giggling to his comedic chops. “Then, she was really laughing. I was like, ‘Uh oh, oh no. Does she have an issue? She’s got a thing going on. This is why she’s single.’ I thought she was like the Joker.”

But, in the end, their senses of humor were a perfect match. “It turns out she doesn’t have that issue. She just thought I was funny and it was really nice,” Chris told Rob. “For me, it really works because I’m always trying to make people laugh and so, she likes to laugh, I make her laugh, it’s a good fit.”

Katherine gave Access Hollywood an update on married life with Chris back in January 2020 while celebrating International Women’s Day at the inaugural AerieREAL Summit in New York City. “It’s been amazing,” she gushed. “It’s been really fun and exciting. Whatever we do [for our one-year anniversary], we’ll be together, which is the most important thing.”

And, Chris heaped praise for his wife to Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall at the February 2020 premiere of his Pixar film, “Onward.” The actor called Katherine’s book “The Gift of Forgiveness” “exactly what we need right now in this country and in this world.”