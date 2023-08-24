Chris Pratt Shows Off Bedazzled Makeover & Pastel Painted Nails From His Daughters

Chris Pratt has the cutest glam squad!

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star, 44, showed off a bedazzled new makeover and painted nails on Instagram this week and hinted that his daughters were behind the colorful new look.

“All I have to say is…Jack would never do this to me,” he joked, captioning a pair of selfies while referencing his 11-year-old son with ex-wife Anna Faris.

That leaves only two potential suspects!

Chris and Katherine Schwarzenegger share 3-year-old Lyla Maria and Eloise Christina, 15 months, and it seems the youngsters decided that their famous dad needed a glittery glow-up.

The A-lister appeared to be a good sport about the girls’ daring choices, rocking jewel-toned gems and pearls across his face and a pastel blue manicure.

Chris previously opened up about how welcoming daughters changed his parenting experience, sharing on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” back in April that adding Lyla and Eloise to the family has been “fantastic” in ways he didn’t expect.

“My daughter Lyla is so girly. I picked her up yesterday and she said, ‘Oh Daddy, that’s a cute outfit. Look, you have little cute pockets,'” he laughed at the time, adding, “That’s not something Jack ever said to me.”

Chris clearly loves all aspects of fatherhood, telling Access Hollywood in 2022 that it’s the “most important role” he’ll ever have and what he believes he was “put here” to do.