Chris Rock Gets Breakthrough Covid-19 Case, Urges Vaccination: ‘Trust Me, You Don’t Want This’

Chris Rock has a message for those still hesitant about the Covid-19 vaccine.

The comedy superstar announced on Sunday that he contracted a breakthrough case of the coronavirus and urged his Twitter followers to do their part to protect themselves.

“Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated,” he wrote.

The 56-year-old didn’t provide further details about his condition but he did previously confirm that he received the vaccine. In May, Chris joked with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” that he was calling himself “two-shot Rock” before clarifying that he had gotten Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose jab.

Chris has been outspoken throughout the pandemic about his support for vaccinations and how he hopes to ease others’ concerns about getting the shot.

Back in January, the “Fargo” star told Gayle King on “CBS Sunday Morning” that he was looking forward to receiving his inoculation and explained why he had confidence in the process.

“I’m gonna put it this way — Do I take Tylenol when I get a headache? Yes. Do I know what’s in Tylenol? I don’t know what’s in Tylenol, Gayle. I just know my headache’s gone. Do I know what’s in a Big Mac, Gayle? No. I just know it’s delicious,” he said at the time.

