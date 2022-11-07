Chris Rock Not Returning As 2023 Oscars Host As Jimmy Kimmel Steps In

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 2023 Academy Awards, making it his third time hosting the prestigious ceremony.

Kimmel’s return after five years was announced Monday by the show’s executive producers, Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner. “We’re super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage,” the two said in a joint statement. “We know he will be funny and ready for anything!”

Jimmy had his own jokes to make about the announcement: “Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no.”

Jimmy first hosted the Oscars in 2017, the year in which the winner of the Best Picture category was incorrectly announced as “La La Land” instead of the true winner, “Moonlight”.

He then hosted again in 2018 for the 90th ceremony, only a few short months after the beginning of the #MeToo movement.

Jimmy was then the last person to host the Oscars until this year’s 94th ceremony, which was hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janey Yang are also eager to see Jimmy return to the stage. “Jimmy is the perfect host to help us recognize the incredible artists and films of our 95th Oscars. His love of movies, live TV expertise, and ability to connect with our global audiences will create an unforgettable experience for our millions of viewers worldwide.”

After the show’s ratings and viewers have gone down in recent years, and as this is the first ceremony following this year’s infamous slap incident, it is likely the ceremony’s creators wanted to choose a familiar face that would draw in viewers.

“Having Jimmy Kimmel return to host ‘The Oscars’ is a dream come true,” said Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals. “As we see every night on his own show, Jimmy can handle anything with both heart and humor, and we know that he will deliver the laughs and celebratory moments that define the Oscars.”

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on ABC.