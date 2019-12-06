Chris Soules Reflects On ‘Horrible’ Aftermath Of 2017 Fatal Crash: ‘You Have To Look At Yourself & Build’

Chris Soules is looking ahead with gratitude and perspective.

The Season 19 “Bachelor” told Access Hollywood at Jingle Ball 2019 in Los Angeles on Friday that after the lengthy legal saga he went through following his involvement in a 2017 car crash that left one man dead, he’s learned what’s really important in life.

“Anytime you go through adversity you have to look at yourself and build,” Soules said, reflecting on the balance between his TV personality past and the struggle to come to terms with the accident.

WATCH: Former ‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules Pleads Guilty In Deadly Car Crash Case

“I’ve had an amazing three years of reality television that was life-changing and went through a really horrible stint for a few years that was life-changing so it makes you appreciate what you have from family and friends and the people that surround you,” he shared.

The 38-year-old added that his experience has given him a new appreciation for his support system and given him motivation to devote himself to his top priorities more than ever.

“You really realize who’s gonna be there for you through thick and thin so it just makes you appreciate the things you love,” he continued, adding that he’s “super fortunate” to have a family business he’s “truly passionate about” and has “immersed” himself in.

Soules acknowledged that he “kinda went off social media 100 percent” following his time on the ABC dating competition and that maintaining a regular online presence “still isn’t that important” to him.

WATCH: ‘The Bachelor’ Alum Chris Soules To Pay $2.5 Million After Deadly Car Crash

“What’s important to me is my family and the work that I do that I’ve grown up doing and will continue to do for the rest of my life,” he said.

Soules’ extended case came to an end in August when he agreed to a suspended two-year prison sentence and two years’ probation. He was initially charged with leaving the scene of a deadly accident, but later pleaded guilty to a reduced aggravated misdemeanor charge, NBC News reports.

In April 2017, Soules rear-ended a tractor with his pickup truck in rural Iowa, killing 66-year-old Kenny Mosher. Per NBC News, court documents state that Soules called 911, identified himself and stated that the tractor driver was unconscious, but then left the scene after telling the operator he would call back.

According to People, Soules administered CPR to Mosher until paramedics arrived.

— Erin Biglow