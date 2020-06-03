Chris Trousdale Of Dream Street Dies Of COVID-19 At 34

Chris Trousdale, best known as a member of early-2000s boy band Dream Street, has died at age 34 from Coronavirus, TMZ reports.

A family member told the outlet that Trousdale passed away Tuesday night at a hospital in Burbank, CA.

Dream Street was comprised of five members: Jesse McCartney, Greg Raposo, Matt Ballinger and Frankie Galasso sang hits like “It Happens Every Time” alongside Trousdale before disbanding in 2002.

Trousdale was also known for some work on Broadway: after joining the touring production of “Les Miserables” at age 8, he joined the iconic show’s Broadway company at age 10 alongside Lea Michele and Ricky Martin.

Trousdale later played television roles on shows including “Lucifer,” “Shake It Up,” “Days of Our Lives” and “Austin & Ally.”

He will certainly be missed.

— by Katcy Stephan