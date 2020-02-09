Chrissy Metz Belts Oscar-Nominated Song In Powerful Academy Awards Debut

Chrissy Metz just had a major Oscars moment!

The “This Is Us” star belted a soulful rendition of the nominated song “I’m Standing With You” from her film “Breakthrough” at Sunday’s big show. In addition to wowing with her powerful vocals, Chrissy slayed her fashion game in an elegant black gown with a sparkling cape. The 39-year-old also debuted a cascading new ‘do just weeks after showing off her fresh chop at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards, proving she isn’t afraid to switch up her style!

Chrissy’s performance was met with cheers, including an emotional seal of approval from songwriter Diane Warren. The legend was spotted clasping her hands following Chrissy’s rendition and mouthing “wow” to the camera.

It’s not the first time Diane has praised Chrissy’s talent! The pair joined Access Daily last month, where Diane recalled how she was impressed with the actress’ work in “Breakthrough” but didn’t necessarily think she was the perfect person to sing it – until she heard Chrissy’s voice for herself!

“I couldn’t believe it,” Diane told Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover. “I was absolutely blown away by how great she sang the song.”

Chrissy joked that her memory of Diane’s reaction is a little more colorful.

“She used some exciting choice words,” the actress chuckled.

— Erin Biglow