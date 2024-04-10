Mandy Moore Celebrates 40th Birthday With Hilary Duff & More At Lavish Party Thrown By Husband Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore’s loved ones made sure her milestone birthday was as sweet as candy!

The “This Is Us” star turned 40 on April 10 and gave fans a peek inside her celebration that included a lavish party thrown by Mandy’s husband, Taylor Goldsmith. She and the Dawes frontman, 38, posed for multiple photos at Los Angeles’ Hotel Café with famous friends including a pregnant Hilary Duff.

“This is 40. Elated to step into this next decade with purpose, intention and gratitude for all that it has in store,” Mandy wrote in part on Instagram.

The actress went on to thank Taylor for not only putting together the event but also heeding her request to perform in addition to recruiting another of her favorite singers, Mike Viola. Taylor even penned a custom song for the occasion that Mandy said “brought the house down.”

Other celeb pals flocked to the comment section of her post to wish her well as she enters a new decade, with Chelsea Handler, Rachel Bilson and Mandy’s former co-stars Shane West and Chrissy Metz among those giving her a shoutout on her big day.

Mandy wasn’t the only one who thought Taylor outdid himself with such a killer bash!

Mandy Moore’s Sweetest Family Moments View Gallery

Hilary’s husband, Matthew Koma, chimed in to call the party “the best night of my life.”

And as far as Mandy is concerned, she’s just getting started.

“Yay to reaching the fourth floor – I like the view from up here,” she teased.