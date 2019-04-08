Chrissy Metz Blows Everyone Away At 2019 ACM Awards With Her Singing Debut!

This is us still freaking out about Chrissy Metz’s live television singing debut at the 2019 ACM Awards!

The “This Is Us” star took center stage at the MGM in Las Vegas on Sunday to perform her new song “I’m Standing With You” from her upcoming movie, “Breakthrough.”

She was joined by Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton, Maddie & Tae and country queen Carrie Underwood, and it’s safe to say they brought the house down.

The 38-year-old actress entered in an off-the-shoulder navy blue gown before she was joined by the other singers to give an emotional performance that would have made Jack Pearson proud!

All the women that performed are featured on the “Breakthrough” soundtrack along with Darius Rucker and Adam Hambrick.

Chrissy definitely stole the show during her very first live performance, but true “This Is Us” fans know that this isn’t her first rodeo.

Chrissy’s character Kate Pearson has had a passion for singing since she was a teenager and was encouraged by her super dad, Jack, to go after her dreams.

In adulthood, Kate decides that she wants to pursue her dream once again and becomes an Adele impersonator, but struggles to escape from her mother Rebecca Pearson’s shadow as a talented singer herself. She eventually decides to go back to school and keep singing as a passion too!

But, we’re sure the entire Pearson family would agree that she is living up to her full potential!

Inspired by true events, Chrissy Metz “Breakthrough” hits theaters April 7, 2019.

