Chrissy Metz Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend Bradley Collins: ‘I Love You’

Chrissy Metz has a new man in her life!

The “This Is Us” actress took to Instagram to introduce her boyfriend to the world. The 40-year-old made her relationship with Bradley T. Collins Instagram official in National Boyfriend Day.

“Happy #nationalboyfriendday to my dreamboat! Bradley, from the first moment I laid eyes on you I wanted and needed to know you,” the star wrote alongside a series of photos of them together.

Adding, “Now I feel so lucky to love you. You can #Collinsmesmitten for sure! Thank you for being the absolute wonder that you are, I love you.”

The star’s friends and fans quickly took to the comment section of the post to send their approval of her new man!

“Yeeeeeah! Love this. You look so happy. You guys are so cute together,” one follower wrote.

Another added, “You both are so darn CUTE together!!! Congratulations…Love is in the World!!”

Earlier this week, Bradley, who is a Nashville native, celebrated Chrissy’s big 40th birthday on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to my love, Chrissy. From our first date in May, you’ve had me #Metzmerized with love, laughter and kindness,” he captioned the post. “You’re not the best thing that’s happened during quarantine; you’re the best that’s ever happened to me. I love you. You the Best! ♡”

Love is definitely in the air with these two!