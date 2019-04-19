Chrissy Metz’s First-Ever Music Video For ‘I’m Standing With You’ Brings The Tears

Chrissy Metz is a Golden Globe-nominated actress, a powerhouse singer – and now, a music video star.

The “This is Us” favorite dropped her first-ever music video on Friday for her power ballad, “I’m Standing With You.” The original song is featured in the recently released drama film “Breakthrough,” in which Chrissy also stars.

You might have seen Chrissy perform the moving song alongside Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Lauren Alaina and other female country stars onstage at the ACM Awards earlier this month, but in her video, she commands star power all on her own.

As the song begins, Chrissy gracefully walks through a water-filled room in a romantic peach gown. While she sings, the video flashes to emotional moments from the film, including the pivotal scene where Chrissy’s onscreen son tragically plunges into a freezing-cold pond after the ice breaks.

As Chrissy’s character looks at photos of her son and tends to him in the hospital, the actress herself continues to belt out the lyrics, getting increasingly emotive as the ballad builds. At one point, she blinks back tears as she becomes wrapped up in the song, a gospel choir standing behind her.

Considering Chrissy consistently gets us choked up on “This is Us,” it’s no surprise that she’s able to bring us all the feels in a music video as touching as this one.

Watch the full video below: