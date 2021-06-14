Chrissy Teigen Apologizes For Past Bullying Tweets, Calling Herself a ‘A**hole’ and ‘Troll’

Chrissy Teigen is back on social media.

The 35-year-old is breaking her silence in a heartfelt essay on Medium to apologize for her past bullying Tweets.

She faced backlash after Tweets that she posted about Courtney Stodden, Lindsay Lohan, Quvenzhané Wallis and other celebrities resurfaced. Chrissy wrote that she is privately reaching out to the people she insulted.

“I understand that they may not want to speak to me. I don’t think I’d like to speak to me. (The real truth in all of this is how much I actually cannot take confrontation.) But if they do, I am here and I will listen to what they have to say, while apologizing through sobs,” she wrote.

The cookbook author admits that she’s “ashamed” over unkind Tweets aimed at some celebrities but that she’s no longer the same person she was then.

“My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor,” she shared. “I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry,” she continued.

“Now, confronted with some of the things that I said, I cringe to my core. I’ll honestly get sharp, stabbing pains in my body, randomly remembering my a**hole past, and I deserve it. Words have consequences and there are real people behind the Twitter handles I went after. I wasn’t just attacking some random avatar, but hurting young women — some who were still girls — who had feelings. How could I not stop and think of that?” she asked. “Why did I think there was some invisible psycho-celebrity formula that prevents anyone with more followers from experiencing pain? How did I not realize my words were cruel? What gave me the right to say these things?”

She wrote, “I’m telling you this for context, not seeking or deserving any sympathy,” Teigen continued. “There’s no justification for my behavior. I’m not a victim here. The subjects of your sympathy — and mine — should be those I put down.”

Adding, “I grew up, got therapy, got married, had kids, got more therapy, experienced loss and pain, got more therapy and experienced more life. AND GOT MORE THERAPY.”

Chrissy, who is a mom to children Luna and Miles, wants her children to be kind and learn from her past.

“I’m going to keep working to be the best version of myself for EVERYONE. Everyone deserves better — even my detractors. And better is what you can expect from me. The world needs more kindness and love and I want to contribute to it. I’ve been on a path of self-improvement for the past decade and that path is going to continue,” she wrote.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!