Chrissy Teigen ‘Ashamed’ Over Resurfaced Tweets Bullying Courtney Stodden

Chrissy Teigen is speaking out after she was accused of bullying Courtney Stodden.

Courtney, who recently announced they are nonbinary and use they/them pronouns, was thrust into the spotlight at age 16 when they married then-51-year-old Doug Hutchison in 2011.

When Chrissy announced earlier this year that she would be leaving Twitter due to negativity, Courtney called her out for hypocrisy, sharing screenshots of mean-spirited tweets the “Cravings” author wrote about them over the years.

Courtney was asked about Chrissy in an interview this week with The Daily Beast, and elaborated on the pain caused at Chrissy’s hands. “She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.’”

someone who chrissy used to tweet about and DM telling them to kill themselves when they were a teen and chrissy was in her late 20s pic.twitter.com/tzucyef07l — #3 sisterwife but #1 in his heart (@prettycritical) May 12, 2021

Chrissy, who reactivated her Twitter account three weeks after deleting it in March, is now speaking up about Courtney’s claims and apologizing.

“Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world,” she wrote in a lengthy Twitter thread. “I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

Chrissy continued, “I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!”

The former model also explained why she was airing this out publicly, writing, “I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am.”

And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

She concluded, “And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago.”

Courtney told The Daily Beast that many other famous women also shamed them publicly over the years, adding, “…Joy Behar had a field day with calling me a ‘slut.’ Courtney Love told me I was a ‘whore.’ People came out of the woodwork to beat up on a kid because she was in a situation that she shouldn’t have been in. There were a lot of celebrities acting like playground bullies. Some of the worst treatment I got was from women, and we’re not going to get anywhere if we keep holding each other back.”

UPDATE

Courtney has now responded to Chrissy, revealing that they accept the apology but have doubts about the intention behind it.

“I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter,” Courtney wrote alongside a screenshot of Chrissy’s blocked profile.

“All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her ‘wokeness’ is a broken record,” they added.

-By Katcy Stephan

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!