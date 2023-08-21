Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Gigi Hadid & More Join Questlove’s Star-Studded Game Night

Game on! Questlove drew an impressive guest list for a few friendly rounds of cards.

The music icon shared behind-the-scenes peeks at his star-studded game night, revealing that A-listers including Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Gigi Hadid and more were all in attendance at the event, which reportedly took place in July.

Photos posted to Instagram on Monday showed the celebrity crew laughing and smiling while demonstrating their Uno skills across multiple tables. Gigi posed alongside pal and fellow supermodel Cara Delevingne while Taylor, Channing, “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis, Common, former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah and a slew of others all appeared in multiple slideshows.

Were there any Hollywood powerhouses who didn’t make it? John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, apparently, as the Cravings cookbook author took to the comment section to ask for an invite.

“We wanna play,” the mom of four wrote alongside a pair of crying emojis.

Can we tag along, Chrissy?